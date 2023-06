Ukraine chooses its own targets and carries out a mission to defend its country and return territories, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said at a briefing. This was stated in the message of the U.S. Department of Defense on Friday, June 23.

Journalists asked Ryder whether the United States helps plan military operations and select targets for launching strikes against the Russian occupiers, in particular, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region, which the enemy army used to transport heavy weapons from Crimea through Melitopol to the Zaporizhzhia and other directions.

"This is Ukraine's fight. They are planning and conducting this fight. We are focused on working with them, our allies and our partners to make sure they have the combat capabilities they need to defend their country and reclaim sovereign territory. They select targets and execute this mission," Ryder emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 22, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region was attacked.

On June 22, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Andrii Yusov, commented on the destruction of the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region.

On June 20, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov called on Russians to leave Crimea as soon as possible and return to the territory of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation through the Kerch Bridge.