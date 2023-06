Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov called on the Russians to leave Crimea as soon as possible and return to the territory of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation through the Kerch Bridge. He said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the next two or three months will be "decisive, which will put a lot of points in the completion of certain processes."

"They understand that it is only a matter of time - when we come, we will drive them out of there (Crimea - ed.). And I would advise everyone to use the services of the structure (Kerch Bridge - ed.) that they have today as soon as possible, in order to be safe. Because they will definitely not return through our territory, and whoever has time from there, let's say, go home to their native homeland from where they came, let them go there. Because I can say: everyone who owned property before 2014 will get this property back; everyone who suffered losses there will receive compensation for what the Russian terrorist institution did there," Danilov said.

Answering the journalist's question, when exactly should the Kerch Bridge be destroyed - before or after the liberation of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Secretary of the NSDC urged "not to rush ahead".

"Let's wait, let's not rush ahead, in what way we will solve this issue. Because this is our territory, and we will decide whether we need this structure for certain things, or whether we will not need it," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy is afraid of the Kerch Bridge - the occupiers have intensified measures to search for the Ukrainian underground due to the intensification of its activities.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State stated that Ukraine has every opportunity to liberate all the territories captured by the aggressor country of Russia, including Crimea.