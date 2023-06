Emergency services deployed headquarters in case of the attack by the aggressor country of Russia on the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP). And in the coming days, appropriate exercises will be held.

Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, if Russia does carry out a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the most important will be the first day after the incident, when the radiation background will be at the highest level.

"As for the Zaporizhzhia NPP. That radioactive background, which, perhaps, after some measures will be in the air, it will remain for about 1 day. That is, by 80% we will reduce the radioactive background within a day," the minister said.

He explained that if on the first day after the terrorist attack there will be no evacuation, then people need to close in the premises, close the ventilation, and turn off air conditioners and heaters.

In addition, it is necessary to close all the holes in the house with tape or a damp cloth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was preparing a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP with radiation emissions.

Later, the Office of the President of Ukraine said that a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP will allow Russia to stop the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create a large-scale "gray zone."

Recall that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named possible options for how Russia can carry out a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.