Overnight into June 23, the military of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, struck Ukraine using strategic aviation. This time, the occupiers directed an attack on a military airfield in the Khmelnytskyi Region.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, it is reported that the launches were carried out around midnight from the Caspian Sea region by four Tu-95MS bombers.

All 13 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were destroyed by Ukraine’s air defense, most of them in Khmelnytskyi.

In addition, the defenders of the sky destroyed a reconnaissance UAV of an unspecified type.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 22, the command of the AFU Air Force announced the takeoff of five strategic bombers of the Russian occupation army.

Earlier, it was reported that the advancement of units of the AFU continues in the south of the country, where they manage to advance and achieve partial success. In the east, the Ukrainian military conducted both offensive and defensive operations.

Also, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that the tactics of the AFU may be aimed at exhausting Russian troops with a subsequent decisive breakthrough of their defense lines.