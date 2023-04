The energy system is ready to withstand new missile attacks by the Russian invaders.

In an interview with Ukrainian News Agency, director general of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids Vitalii Shayda made this clear.

"If we withstood 15 massive strikes in the autumn-winter period, from October to March, and there was actually no blackout, then I think everything will be fine. Our military is doing a great job and hitting targets well and we have less and less hits. We have withstood 15 mass strikes, survived the winter, that is, we have already learned and know our strengths and weaknesses and know what to do," said the director general.

According to him, there are currently no stabilization and emergency power outages for consumers, and the risk of returning to this scenario directly depends on the occupying country.

"At the moment, there are no stabilizing, emergency power outages. Emergency power outages can occur, because they depend on the weather and so on. They are not conventionally connected with the war, but they can happen. However, stabilization power outages, which were every 4 hours or 2 hours - now there is none. Neither in the Kyiv Region nor throughout Ukraine. The generation is sufficient. There are no nodal restrictions by Ukrenergo NEC and now each customer can consume as much electricity as he needs," Shayda added.

He emphasized that stability in the energy system depends on the enemy and whether there will be new hits on energy facilities or not, as well as what the scale of destruction will be.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the damage from the missile strikes of the occupying country of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv Region amounted to UAH 1 billion.

During the war, the Russian occupiers damaged 10,000 km of power lines, which is equivalent to the distance from Ukraine to Los Angeles in the USA.