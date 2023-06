Occupiers tried to attack on 4 axes, more than 20 combat clashes occurred during day

Units of the Russian occupation army during the day tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Zaporizhzhia axes.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, June 22.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the troops of the invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Pivnichne and Avdiivka. They did not succeed and were forced to withdraw.

In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled multiple attacks by Russians in the direction of Mariinka and Peremoha.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops tried to restore the lost position in the area of ​ ​ Makarivka, Donetsk Region.

In other areas of the front, the invaders bombarded the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and frontline settlements.

Besides, during the day, Russian invaders launched 44 aircraft and 6 missile strikes, as well as carried out about 30 attacks using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, June 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Later, the Office of the President of Ukraine said that the occupiers can arrange an incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to stop the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create a gray zone.