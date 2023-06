As of 11:00 a.m. on June 22, a slight decrease in the water level of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s cooling pond is recorded. It is reported by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

The company reports that currently the water level in the cooling pond is 16.61 m.

"This is enough to meet the needs of the station. The water level in the TPP channel, from where, if necessary, the Zaporizhzhia NPP pond is fed, is at the level of 11.15 m. We note that over the past time, the water level in the canal does not fall significantly, its indicators no longer depend on the Kakhovka reservoir," said Energoatom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers prevent the transfer of power unit No. 5 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the "cold shutdown" state.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the blowing up by the Russian invaders of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.