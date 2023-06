President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law banning the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in June 2022. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Establishment of Restrictions on the Import and Distribution of Publishing Products Relating to the Aggressor State, the Republic of Belarus, the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Ukraine." I think the Law is right," he said.

Zelenskyy, explaining the delay in signing, noted that the text of the law was sent to the institutions of the European Union to further assess whether its individual norms could affect the fulfillment of obligations in terms of protecting the rights of minorities, in particular linguistic ones, in the context of recommending the conclusion of the European Commission regarding Ukraine's application for membership in the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law banning the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus in Ukraine in June 2022.

On June 20 this year, responding to a petition on the need to sign this law, Zelenskyy noted that he does not sign the law, because the document does not comply with the norms of the Constitution of Ukraine and the standards of the European Union.