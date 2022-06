Rada Bans Import Of Books From Russia And Publication Of Russian Authors In Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has banned the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus on the territory of Ukraine.

306 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of Bill No. 7459 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law prohibits from importing and distributing publishing products from the aggressor country (Russia), Belarus and the occupied territories of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine.

Books published in Russian, which are imported into Ukraine from the territories of other countries, will be checked for anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

It is also prohibited to issue, import, distribute in Ukraine book publications containing the works of authors - citizens of Russia, but the ban will not apply to such books released in Ukraine until January 1, 2023.

From the beginning of 2023, books in Ukraine will be published and distributed in Ukrainian, the languages of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine and the official languages of the European Union.

Books in other languages may be published and distributed if they have been published in the original language.

Translated literature must be published and distributed in translations into Ukrainian or into any official language of the European Union or the language of the indigenous people of Ukraine.

"In the context of armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian state is obliged to reliably protect its cultural and information space from Russian propaganda and the negative influence of Russia. In particular, this concerns the sphere of Ukrainian book publishing and book distribution, to protect this bill from the influences of the "Russian world," the explanatory note says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada banned Russian music on television, radio and in public places.