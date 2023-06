President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not sign a law banning the import and distribution of books from Russia and Belarus on the territory of Ukraine, because the document does not comply with the Constitution and standards of the European Union.

This is stated in the response of the head of state to the petition on the need to sign the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the law was supported and adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, at the same time a number of reservations were expressed regarding its signing.

"The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine proposed to apply the right of veto to the mentioned Law, since the norms laid down in it for the import and distribution of publishing products released into the world in the language of the aggressor state will have signs of inconsistency in part three of article 10 and part two of article 24 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the answer says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also noted that the existing version of the Law does not comply with EU human rights standards, including freedom of thought, protection of the rights of national minorities, prohibition of discrimination on the basis of language, and therefore may complicate the process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has not signed a law banning the import of books from Russia and Belarus for a year.