Night attack by Russians with drones and missiles was aimed at critical infrastructure - Air Force

On the night of June 22, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the air with Kh-22, Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles and Shahed-136/131 attack drones. This attack was aimed at the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the enemy launched three Kh-22 cruise missiles from the Tu-22m3 bombers, and three Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the MiG-31K from the waters of the Sea of Azov. The launches of four Iranian Shaheds were also recorded - three enemy drones were destroyed by the air defense.

"Fortunately, the enemy's missiles did not reach their targets in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. However, the occupiers continue their terror against the Ukrainian people, attacking the critical infrastructure of Ukraine," the Air Force reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day the enemy launched 44 missile and air strikes, in particular, 6 Iranian attack UAVs Shahed were used. All Shaheds were destroyed by our defenders. Also, the enemy launched 47 attacks from MLRSes.

In particular, on the night of June 22, the Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with Shahed-136 drones. One drone hit a warehouse.