The enemy continues to focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes, and heavy fighting continues. Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning report.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 44 missile and airstrikes; in particular, six Iranian attack UAVs Shahed were used. All Shaheds were destroyed by our air defense. Also, the enemy launched 47 attacks using MLRSes.

There are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Leonivka and Mykolayivka in the Chernihiv Region; and Volfyne of the Sumy Region. It carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Khrinivka, Yeline, Karpovychi, and Leonivka in the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna-Buda, Porokhon, Sytne, Fotofyzh, Novi Vyrky, Volfine, Shpyl, Obody, Dmytrivka, Kindrativka, Loknia, Stepne, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region; as well as Odnorobivka, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Alisivka, Buhruvatka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, and Pletenivka.

Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Budarky, Rublene, Anyskyne, and Milove in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv Region. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Serebrianka in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Siversk, Donetsk Region. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Kuzmine, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Torske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivankivske, and Bila Hora.

The enemy carried out airstrikes near Druzhkivske, Kurdiumivka, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, and Sieverne in the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske Regions in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Avdiyivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske.

It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the area of Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region without success. It made an airstrike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Zoriane, Hostre, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Kurakhove, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar. It also carried out airstrikes near Novomykhailivka and Zolota Nyva. It shelled the settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Ielyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Bohoyavlenka, Blahodatne, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Axes. It also conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Axis of Piyatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk districts in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Novoocheretuvate, Neskuchne, Blahodatne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Zelene Pole, Temyrivka, Novopil, and Burlatske in the Donetsk Region; Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Piyatykhatky, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Antonivka, Kherson, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region; and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

On June 21, the air force of the AFU struck 12 strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and 6 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Our defenders also destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and seven reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit three control points, one anti-aircraft missile complex, two areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces in firing positions, two EW stations, and an enemy ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the offensive in the south continues on several Axes, and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, the main offensive is yet to come.

Meanwhile, particularly heavy fighting continues on the Lyman Axis in the Yampolivka and Serebrianske Forestry districts of the Donetsk Region.