NAСB Asking To Arrest Sennychenko In Absentia

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) submitted a petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), agreed with the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), to impose preventive measures in the form of arrest on the former head of the State Property Fund (SPF), Dmytro Sennychenko.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court session was postponed several times due to the fact that Sennychenko's lawyer did not come to the session.

Subsequently, the defense attorney asked the court to appoint Sennychenko a state attorney.

On April 26, the HACC instructed the regional center for the provision of free secondary legal assistance in Kyiv to appoint a defense attorney for the suspect Sennychenko to participate in the consideration of the petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has put the former head of the State Property Fund, Dmytro Sennychenko, on a wanted list.

Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize state funds, fled abroad immediately after the search of his home, using a "white military ticket".