Ukraine will have its own path to join NATO - Pentagon

Ukraine will have its own path of joining NATO. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing, European Pravda reports.

Singh noted that the U.S. is inspired by how Sweden is moving into the Alliance.

"As for Ukraine, it will have its own path to joining NATO," she added.

The Pentagon spokeswoman stressed that the United States is now focused on making sure that Ukraine has everything it needs on the battlefield.

"Our efforts are now focused on the security packages we provide each week or so and what we can provide them on the battlefield, as well as what they need immediately," she observed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on NATO to formally invite Ukraine to the Alliance.

On June 3, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that under the current circumstances, the Membership Action Plan should no longer be a mandatory element in Ukraine's path to NATO.

On May 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is not on the agenda while Russian aggression continues.