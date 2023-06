Members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to officially invite Ukraine to its membership after the end of the war. This was stated in the press service of the European Parliament on Thursday, June 15.

“MEPs call on NATO allies to fulfill their commitments to Ukraine and pave the way for inviting Kyiv to join the defense alliance. In the resolution adopted on Thursday by 425 votes, 38 against and 42 abstentions, MEPs emphasize they expect "the accession process to begin after the end of the war and be completed as soon as possible," the resolution said.

Until full membership is achieved, the EU, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, should work closely with Ukraine to develop interim security guarantees to be put in place immediately after the war. The European Parliament emphasizes that Ukraine's integration into both NATO and the EU will strengthen regional and global security and strengthen ties between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the USA and its closest allies are discussing the possibility of a multilateral agreement with Ukraine, which would allow providing long-term security guarantees to Kyiv instead of a concrete promise of NATO membership.

On June 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that under the current circumstances, the Membership Action Plan should no longer be a mandatory element on Ukraine's path to NATO.

On May 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is not on the agenda as long as Russian aggression continues.