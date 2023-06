The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has elected a preventive measure in the form of a round-the-clock house arrest for 2 months with wearing an electronic bracelet to Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, who is suspected of official negligence because of closed shelters. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Thursday, June 21, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv fully granted the request of the prosecutor's office and elected to the director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, who is suspected of official negligence, a preventive measure in the form of a round-the-clock house arrest with wearing an electronic control. The validity of the ruling is 2 months," the report said.

The suspect is also entrusted with duties: to arrive at the investigator, prosecutor or court on the first request; notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of the change of place of residence; refrain from communicating with witnesses and other suspects in the specified criminal proceedings, except for participation in procedural actions; to deposit a passport for travel abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the National Police handed suspicion to the director of the Municipal Security Department of Kyiv Roman Tkachuk in the case of shelters under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence, which caused grave consequences, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years).

Tkachuk has been working as a rescuer for about 17 years; he headed the Civil Protection Department of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2018.

On the night of June 1, as a result of the fall of the debris of a Russian rocket, two women and a 9-year-old child were killed due to the fact that they could not get into the air raid shelter in a clinic during the declared air raid, because the doors were closed.