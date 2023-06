The national police handed suspicion to the director of the Municipal Security Department of Kyiv Roman Tkachuk in the case of shelters. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv handed over suspicion to the director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration Roman Tkachuk. As part of the criminal proceedings, he is suspected of allegedly improper performance of duty," the report said.

We are talking about the issue of the fund of protective structures - shelters and the case in the Desnianskyi District of the capital, when people were killed as a result of Russian shelling.

It is noted that law enforcement officers handed suspicion to Tkachuk at the workplace. A precaution is currently being determined. Tkachuk and the Municipal Security Department cooperate with the investigation and provide access to the requested available documentation.

The Kyiv City State Administration notes that Tkachuk has been working as a rescuer for about 17 years, he headed the Civil Protection Department of the Kyiv City State Administration in 2018, directly involved in emergency response operations in the capital.

The report also notes that now, during martial law, the Municipal Security Department is subordinate to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, under the procedural leadership of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration was notified of suspicion of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the suspect, having been the director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration since 2018, bears personal responsibility for the organization and results of the work of this structural unit for the implementation of state policy in the field of civil protection in the city of Kyiv.

"Improper performance of official duties by the suspect and the lack of control on his part over the maintenance and readiness of shelters led to the death and injury of people on the doorstep of the closed simple shelter," the Office said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 1, as a result of the fall of debris from a Russian rocket, two women and a 9-year-old child were killed due to the fact that they could not get to the bomb shelter in the clinic during the declared air raid, because the doors were closed.

Four people were previously detained because of the closed shelter in Kyiv - the first deputy of the Desnianskyi District State Administration of Kyiv Iryna Alekseenko, the director of the clinic with the closed shelter, her deputy, as well as the guard.