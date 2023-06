The aggressor country of the Russian Federation has put a surface missile carrier on combat duty.

The South Operational Command has reported this.

"As of now (evening of June 20 - Ed.), the ship's grouping in the Black Sea was increased to 8 units: the frigate Admiral Makarov, equipped with 8 Kalibrs, joined it.

The operational command notes that the level of missile danger is increased.

And they also urge not to ignore air raid alarms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that in the south the offensive continues in several directions and everything goes according to plan. At the same time, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is in defense.

Meanwhile, on the night of Wednesday, June 21, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. All six air targets were destroyed by our air defense forces.

It is noted that the Air Force of the Khmelnytskyi Region "worked out" on enemy drones.

In addition, on June 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 4 reconnaissance UAVs of various types.