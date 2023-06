Overnight into Wednesday, June 21, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed type. All six air targets were destroyed by our air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that the Air Force of the Khmelnytskyi Region downed enemy drones.

In addition, on June 20, the AFU shot down four reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

"Air Force aviation carried out dozens of sorties, struck the positions, equipment, and rear of the occupying forces, in particular, with air weapons provided by Western partners," the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, June 20, made 1,010 occupiers; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 221,460 soldiers. In addition, on June 20, the AFU also destroyed another enemy helicopter.

It was previously reported that Russian occupation forces are now suffering their heaviest losses since the peak of the Battle of Bakhmut in March.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the offensive in the south continues in several directions, and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is on the defensive.