Ukraine and Romania agree on exchange of information on ecological state of Black Sea

Ukraine and Romania agreed on the permanent exchange of information on the ecological state of the Black Sea.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this will help Ukraine to record its pollution as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HEPP.

Currently, Romania does not record pollution of the Black Sea waters near its shores.

However, in the future, it will conduct appropriate monitoring activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 50,000 hectares of forests were flooded due to the undermining by the Russian occupiers of the Kakhovka HEPP, the reservoir is covered with dead fish, and grease and oil stains are drifting down the Dnieper.

The estimated amount of damages caused to the environment due to the Russian occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP already amounts to more than UAH 55 billion.

The amount of damage caused to the fishing industry is estimated at more than UAH 11 billion.