The estimated amount of environmental damage due to the Russian occupiers blasting the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant already makes over UAH 55 billion.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on June 9, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP will have long-term, far-reaching consequences. According to the Ministry of the Environment, environmental damage is estimated at more than UAH 55 billion. These are preliminary, not final, figures. Huge tracts of agricultural land were also flooded. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, 10,000 hectares - only on the right bank. After the water recedes, it is necessary to restore the soil and more than 30 irrigation systems. It is necessary to revise preliminary calculations regarding Ukraine's need for reconstruction. According to preliminary data from Ukrhydroenergo, the restoration of the hydroelectric power station alone will cost approximately EUR 1 billion. Other related works will cost the same amount," he said.

In turn, the Minister of Environment Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, noted that due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP, 30% of the natural reserve fund of the Kherson Region is under threat of disappearance.

"Water from the Kakhovka Reservoir leveled the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Park with the water mirror. Shallowing of the water area in the Velykyi Lug National Parks - by 4.2 meters and Kamiyanska Sich - by 6 meters continues. The Oleshky Sands, occupied by the Russians, are threatened by rising groundwater. About 1,200 hectares of the territory of the Kinburn Peninsula have already been flooded due to the explosion at the Kakhovka HEPP dam," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 160,000 birds and more than 20,000 wild animals are at risk of death due to the Russian occupiers undermining the Kakhovka HEPP.

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorist forces blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.