Due to the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the aggressor state of Russia, Ukrainian forests, the area of which exceeds that of Iceland's forests, will die. The loss of living biological resources due to the pestilence of fish is approximately 95,000 tons. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Tuesday, June 20.

Yermak said that at least 150 tons of lubricants and oil had entered the Dnieper, drifting along the river and could reach the Mediterranean. More than 50,000 hectares of Ukrainian forests were flooded due to the Russian terrorist attack, and at least half of them will die, which is more than the area of Iceland's forests.

"The Kakhovka reservoir is covered with dead fish. This is approximately 95,000 tons of living biological resources. On the shores of the Black Sea in Bulgaria and Turkey the bodies of dolphins from Ukrainian shores are found. More than 150 official cases have been recorded. It is possible that the current will bring roe deer, foxes and hares from the Southern region of Ukraine to these countries. About 20,000 individuals of wild animals lived on the flooded territory," said the head of the President’s Office.

According to him, for Russian terrorists there should be strict responsibility for ecocide in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it had an evidence base that makes it possible to claim that the aggressor country Russia is responsible for blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, the White House said that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was responsible for the destruction caused by the war.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, the order to blow up the Kakhovka HEPP came directly from the Kremlin, from the office of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.