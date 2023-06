The Danish government has approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 2.95 billion. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter on Tuesday, June 20.

Reznikov noted that another package of military assistance from Denmark was approved for 2023-2028 in the amount of EUR 2.95 billion.

"Great news from Copenhagen: the Danish government approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 2.95 billion euros for 2023-2028. Every growl of Leopard and salvo of CAESAR is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the “Bird Coalition” will add to this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we long for,” the defense minister wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the United States announced the allocation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost USD 2.1 billion.

On May 19, 2023, U.S. media reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will allow Washington's allies to provide Ukraine with multifunctional F-16 fighters.

On May 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Western countries were not tired of providing military assistance to Ukraine in the war against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.