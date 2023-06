US Allocates More Than USD 2 Billion In Military Aid To Ukraine

The United States has announced the allocation of a new military aid package to Ukraine for almost USD 2.1 billion. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, June 9.

Yermak thanked American partners for their help and informed what was included in the new package worth USD 2.1 billion.

The new military aid package contains:

Anti-aircraft missile systems MIM-23 Hawk and ammunition to them;

Missiles to Patriot SAM systems;

Ammunition of 105 and 203 mm caliber;

Reconnaissance drones RQ-20 Puma;

Laser-guided missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, 2023, U.S. media reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will allow Washington's allies to provide Ukraine with multifunctional F-16 fighters.

On May 30, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Western countries were not tired of providing military assistance to Ukraine in the war against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

We also reported that Sweden handed over to Ukraine equipment designed to create temporary crossings across rivers.