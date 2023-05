NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Western countries are not tired of providing military assistance to Ukraine in the war against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

Stoltenberg said this on Tuesday during an event in Oslo (Norway), CNN reports.

Also, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance emphasized that support for Ukraine is being "stepped up."

"Everyone is on alert for signs of fatigue in our democracies, in NATO countries and partners, in terms of our ability to support. So far, we haven't seen it," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that there is still "strong cross-party support" across NATO allies in both Europe and the United States. According to him, despite the "different voices" and opinions on the issue of support for Ukraine, there remains predominantly a "political will to stand by Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not on the agenda while Russian aggression continues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.