Overnight into June 20, the Russian army conducted another massive attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces discovered and destroyed about 20 enemy targets in the capital's airspace.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used Shahed UAVs.

"According to the usual tactics for massive UAV attacks, drones entered the capital in waves, courses from different directions. The aerial alert lasted for more than three hours. Our air defense forces and means in the airspace around Kyiv identified and destroyed approximately two dozen enemy targets," noted Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He added that no information about victims or destruction has been received so far. The operational summary data is updated and clarified.

