On the night of Tuesday, June 20, explosions rang out in the Lviv Region during the air raid warning. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported that the enemy hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv.

"In Lviv, a critical infrastructure object was hit. People were not injured. There was a fire. All services are working on the spot," said the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Later, Maksym Kozytskyi clarified that at approximately 05:00 a.m. there were three hits. As a result of the explosion, the ceiling between the floors was damaged and the windows were broken, and there was a fire. There are no injured.

According to the patrol police of the Lviv Region, traffic on Vitovskoho Street in the section from the Park Kultury to Sakharova Street is closed to traffic. Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi called on Lviv residents not to publish photos/videos from the scene of the fire.

The air alert in the Lviv Region lasted from 04:05 a.m. to 06:01 a.m., during the alert Lviv residents heard several loud explosions. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported that there was a threat of enemy attack drones being used in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 20, the Russian army launched another massive attack on Kyiv. Air defense forces discovered and destroyed about 20 enemy targets in the airspace of the capital.