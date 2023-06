Metinvest Group's Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant has repaired blast furnace No. 3.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Almost 400 employees worked around the clock to repair it for 17 days. During this time, the tuyere refrigeration plates were replaced and the furnace was completely sheathed, refractory lining was restored, all mechanisms were repaired. In order for the house to work not only efficiently, but also ecologically, complete maintenance of the aspiration system and elements of modern gas cleaning was carried out. Currently, an equally important stage is ongoing - the blowing of a blast furnace. So by the end of June, our home will already work at the maximum," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Zaporizhstal stopped blast furnace No. 3 for overhaul.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant reduced steel production 2.6 times, or by 2.4 million tons, to 1,491,300 tons.

Also in 2022, the company reduced the production of cast iron 2.2 times to 2,009,900 tons and the production of rolled products 2.5 times to 1,304,300 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.