Metinvest Group's Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant has stopped blast furnace No. 3 for overhaul.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Metallurgical Plant will send about UAH 200 million to update the blast furnace.

The main purpose of the overhaul of blast furnace No. 3 lasting 17 days is to restore the resource and design characteristics of the unit, increase the efficiency of production and environmental protection equipment.

"We continue to implement a comprehensive program of technical updating of the main production units of the blast furnace shop. The repair of air heater No. 9 is on the finish line, air heater No. 13 is being updated. These measures together with the overhaul of blast furnace No. 3 will increase the reliability and efficiency of the entire blast furnace redistribution. In 2023, the plant will send UAH 450 million to overhaul the units of the blast furnace workshop," said Roman Slobodianiuk, Director General of Zaporizhstal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant reduced steel production 2.6 times, or by 2.4 million tons, to 1,491,300 tons.

Also in 2022, the company reduced the production of cast iron 2.2 times to 2,009,900 tons and the production of rolled products 2.5 times to 1,304,300 tons.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-Holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.