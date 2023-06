U.S. President Joe Biden said that the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is "real".

He told this to a group of donors in California, Reuters reports.

The American President emphasized that he is worried about Putin's possible use of nuclear weapons.

"When I spoke here about two years ago and said I was concerned about the Colorado River drying up, everyone looked at me like I was crazy. They looked at me the same way they did when I said I was concerned about Putin's use of tactical nuclear weapons. It's real," Biden said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden was previously concerned about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intentions to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Putin said that the placement of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will begin on July 8, after the construction of the corresponding facilities is completed.

The head of the Russian Federation promised to use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty or existence of Russia.