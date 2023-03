U.S. President Biden comments on Putin's intention to place nuclear weapons in Belarus

On Tuesday, U.S. President Joseph Biden told reporters that he is concerned about Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, CNN reports.

In particular, he said that Russia hadn't done that yet.

Also, the U.S. President added that he had warned about the danger of the situation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and the imminent completion of the construction of a storage facility for them.

The U.S. Department of Defense has said there is no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

On March 26, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, said that Russia had taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage. Ukraine also urged Belarus not to deploy Russian nuclear weapons.

China reacted negatively to Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Meanwhile, Belarus explained the "expediency" of deploying nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation.