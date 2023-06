Yermak on threat of RF using nuclear weapons: probability of threats is measured by level of responsibility fo

The likelihood of threats is measured by the level of responsibility for them, as well as the force that can be used in response. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The probability of any threats is measured by the level of responsibility for them, as well as the force that can be used in response. Terrorists feed on weaknesses and are very afraid of force," he wrote.

According to foreign media reports, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country of Russia, is "real".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden was previously concerned about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intentions to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Putin said that the placement of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will begin on July 8, after the construction of the corresponding facilities is completed.

The head of the Russian Federation promised to use nuclear weapons in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty or existence of Russia.