4 high-voltage substations de-energized in Kyiv this morning – DTEK

Today, June 20, at 7:47 a.m., four high-voltage substations of DTEK Kyiv Grids were shut down. Residents of the Podilskyi and Obolonskyi Districts of Kyiv and part of Troyeshchyna District were left without electricity.

This follows from a statement by the press center of DTEK.

As noted, power engineers quickly switched customers to backup power sources, and at 8:12 a.m., they returned the light to all homes.

“The causes of the accident are being investigated,” DTEK added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 14, nuclear generation produced almost half of the consumed electricity.

Ukraine suspended the export of electricity due to the need to cover domestic needs.

In April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.