Ukraine is resuming electricity exports.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko signed a regulatory document allowing starting the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

"The Ukrainian power system has been operating for almost two months without consumer restrictions, with a capacity reserve. We achieved this result thanks to the titanic work of energy engineers, our international partners who helped in the restoration of the system. The most difficult winter has been passed. The next step is the opening of electricity exports, which will attract an additional financial resource for the necessary reconstruction of the destroyed and repair of the damaged energy infrastructure," Halushchenko said.

The capacity allowed by ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, for export is 400 MW.

At the same time, the actual export volumes may vary depending on the time of day and market conditions.

"Providing electricity to our customers is an absolute priority. Therefore, electricity exports will work provided that Ukrainian consumers are provided with electricity and may be suspended in case of a change in the situation," Halushchenko said.

According to the report, Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and the European Union from June to October 11 last year, during which 2.6 billion kilowatt/hours were sold.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since October 11, Ukraine has stopped exporting electricity due to rocket attacks by the occupiers of energy facilities.