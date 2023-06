Over the past day, nuclear generation produced almost half of the consumed electricity.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, at one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, a power unit came out of repair 20 days ahead of schedule, which added 1,000 MW of power to the power system. In general, over the past day, nuclear generation produced almost half of the consumed electricity, the power system operates with a capacity reserve. The generation fully covers the needs of consumers," the message says.

At the same time, hydro generation produces less electricity than planned.

"Dniproges-1 and Dniproges-2 are operating with limitations. Ukrhydroenergo specialists, together with experts from the Ministry of Energy, are looking for technical solutions that will ensure the stable operation of these stations in conditions of reduced water levels. Other stations of the Dnieper Cascade are operating as scheduled," the message says.

According to the report, in the Mykolaiv Region due to flooding, 1 settlement and 7 - partially remain without power, in the Kherson Region - 4 settlements.

More than 14,000 consumers are without electricity in the city of Kherson.

"Damage to energy infrastructure due to shelling was recorded in the Donetsk and Sumy Regions. In the Kharkiv Region, distribution networks were damaged due to shelling - more than 9,000 consumers were left without power. Due to previous shelling, part of consumers in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv Regions remained without power. Energy workers work where the security situation allows this. In a day, it was possible to restore electricity to almost 5,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Sumy and Kherson Regions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company put into operation another power unit of one of the nuclear power plants after scheduled repairs.