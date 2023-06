During the last night's attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 out of 20 Shahed UAVs and one cruise missile.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

"At night between 12:20 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on June 15, 2023, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles, as well as Shahed-136/131 attack drones," the message said.

Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region. One of the four launched missiles was shot down. Three hit an industrial facility in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The Iranian UAVs, which the aggressor country passes off as its own, were launched from the north and south. All of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force.

Russia also launched the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV for reconnaissance. It was also shot down by Ukrainian defenders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 15, the aggressor country, Russia, attacked Odesa Region with unmanned aerial vehicles, which were shot down by air defense.