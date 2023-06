On the night of June 15, the aggressor country of Russia attacked the Odesa Region with unmanned aerial vehicles, which were shot down by air defense.

The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, told about this in Telegram.

The attack occurred during an air raid alert. UAVs were fired at by air defense means, so residents of Odesa and the region heard explosions.

According to preliminary information, the Russian Federation launched 13 Shaheds. However, all enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 14, Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones. They were also shot down by air defense.

In addition, on the night of June 14, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on military and infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with air and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze attack drones.

Also, on the night of Wednesday, June 14, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa with 4 kalibr missiles from a ship in the Black Sea. Three people were killed, more than 10 were wounded, there may be people under the rubble.

On the night of Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.