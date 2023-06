In the Tauride direction, there are successes of the Defense Forces and notable advances due to successful assault actions. Missile forces and artillery units completed 1,298 fire missions during the past day. The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram.

According to Tarnavskyi, over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses killed and wounded amounted to more than two companies.

At the same time, 47 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed and damaged. In particular, 3 tanks, 9 AFVs, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs, 2 Zala UAVs, 1 Supercam UAV, 4 self-propelled artillery units 2S3 Akatsia, 1 Grad BM-21, 2 howitzers 2А65 Msta-B, 2 howitzers 2S19 Msta-S, 1 S-300 anti-aircraft system, 1 Buk anti-aircraft system, 1 Pole-21 EW system.

6 enemy ammunition storage sites were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces liberated from the Russian invaders the village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, for which fierce battles took place.

In addition, the losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine on Monday morning, June 19, amounted to the 630 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 220,450 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy helicopter and 12 UAVs.