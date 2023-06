AFU Down "Alligator" And Destroy More Than 600 Occupiers. Russian Losses Over Past Day

The losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine on Monday morning, June 19, amounted to the 630 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 220,450 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy helicopter and 12 UAVs.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 19, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 220,450 (+ 630) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,989 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,735 (+ 6) units,

artillery systems - 3,865 (+ 18) units,

MLRS - 610 units,

air defense means - 370 (+ 6) units,

aircraft - 314 units,

helicopters - 305 (+ 1) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,383 (+ 12),

cruise missiles - 1211 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,613 (+ 42) units,

special equipment - 526 (+ 4)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian occupation troops are now suffering the largest losses since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March.

On June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 590 Russian occupiers, 10 tanks and 19 artillery systems.

On June 17 - June 18, 2023, the air defense of the Air Force destroyed two enemy Ка-52 attack helicopters, four Iranian Shahed-136/131 UAVs, one Lancet.

And in the Tauride direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than four companies of Russians and 77 pieces of equipment. During the day in the Tauride direction, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces fullfilled 1,829 firing missions. In addition, 12 Russian ammunition storage facilities were also destroyed.