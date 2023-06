On the territory of the Mykolaiv Region there are no flooded houses. The water retreated, the head of the local Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim said on the telethon on Monday, June 19.

"Out of 375 houses that were flooded, all 375 are no longer flooded. The State Emergency Service is working on pumping, there are additional pumps. That is, we have a stable situation," said Kim.

He added that in Snihurivka the water stands at 50 cm, but this is already below the critical point: "We can say that the Mykolaiv Region is no longer flooded at all."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihor Syrota, director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, said that it would take 6 years to dismantle the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and build a new hydroelectric power plant.

The explosion, which the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP, completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station is not recoverable.

Syrota spoke about the current situation due to the Kakhovka HEPP destroyed by the Russians.

In the Kherson Region, a number of restrictions were introduced due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russian invaders. In particular, they concern a ban on entry to flooded settlements. Residents were banned from entering the Korabel neighborhood in Kherson, while there is an examination of the security situation.