Ukraine Did Not Lose Single Meter Of Land In Donetsk Direction, Despite Russian Offensive - Defense Ministry

Ukraine did not lose a single meter of land in the Donetsk direction, despite the Russian offensive.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last week, Ukrainian troops were both in the offensive and in defense.

In the east, the enemy made a lot of efforts to stop the advance of the Armed Forces in the Bakhmut direction, transferred additional units there and increased the number of attacks.

The total intensity of the fighting in this direction decreased last week, at the same time, fighting continued - 41 combat clashes took place and our troops advanced to the depth of the enemy in several areas.

The enemy continued to advance on the Lyman-Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Mariinka axes last week.

"We have not lost a single meter of land in these areas due to the professionalism and courage of our fighters," said Maliar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces liberated from the Russian invaders the village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, for which fierce battles took place.

In 2 weeks of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 113 square kilometers of territory in the south.