During the past day, June 17, and the beginning of the current day, June 18, 2023, the air defense of the Air Force destroyed two enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters, four Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, and one Lancet. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Also, during the past and current day, the air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed seven enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level of the Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, Supercam types,” the message says.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out dozens of sorties for fire damage and fighter cover. More than twenty air strikes were carried out on the enemy's positions, equipment, rears and accumulation of manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the Donetsk direction.

The occupiers placed 20 combat helicopters at the Berdiansk airfield after the start of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.