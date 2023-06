A decrease in the water level is observed on the Dnieper near the Kherson post. The recorded level is 0.7 m. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Kherson Region, 6 settlements remain flooded. In the temporarily occupied territory - 17 settlements.

"2,783 people were evacuated, including 309 children, 80 people with reduced mobility, and 284 animals. 716 people were rescued, including 30 children and 40 people with reduced mobility. More than 24,000 tons of water were pumped out of 82 buildings and basements per day, and 107,000 tons of water were pumped out of 413 buildings and basements since the beginning of the work," the report said.

In the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv Region, 18 settlements were partially flooded.

"During the day, 426 cubic meters of water were pumped out of the territory of 21 households. Since the beginning of the works, 2,216 cubic meters of water were pumped out of 130 households. In total 832 people, including 165 children, evacuated," added the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihor Syrota, the director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, announced that it will take 6 years to dismantle the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new hydroelectric power station.

The explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station cannot be restored.

Syrota spoke about the current situation due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russians.

Syrota believes that the Russians will not be able to destroy the Kyiv HEPP.