Yermak On Attack On Kyiv During African Leaders’ Visit: Putin Ready To Neglect Foreign Leaders’ Security

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv took place just when African leaders arrived in the capital, according to the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak. Russian President Vladimir Putin thus showed a willingness to neglect the safety of foreign leaders, because he feels impunity.

Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin wants to demonstrate that he is ready to neglect the security of foreign leaders, he actually does not care, because he feels complete impunity. And anyone can be in the place of the leaders of African countries," he wrote.

Yermak recalled that Russian missiles also flew when U.S. President Joe Biden and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came to Ukraine.

"The world should understand that consolidation and the toughest possible position against Russia is now necessary. We need to show strength to a state that undermines global security and acts by terrorist methods," he added.

Yermak noted that the world needs to unite around the Formula of Peace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "the alternative to which does not exist."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 16, Russian terrorist troops launched missiles at Kyiv, when President of the South African Republic Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the capital.

During Russian attempts to strike at Kyiv with missiles, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 missiles and 2 reconnaissance drones.

On June 16, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia with its shelling demonstrates the desire for war, not peace.