The Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) has launched another rolling mill at the enterprise in Uzhhorod, which produces tool pipes for the world's leading automotive brands (Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are moving on schedule. Another rolling mill was installed. This made it possible to provide the equipment for the integral production process of the tool cold-deformed pipe," said Serhii Shadskyi, head of Centravis in Uzhhorod.

According to him, the company has now reached a production volume of about 150,000 meters (or 30 tons) and plans to increase production to 255,000 meters of pipes per month (or more than 60 tons) by the end of the year.

"This will provide the need for equipment of about 100,000 cars per month, since on average 1-2 meters of seamless stainless steel pipe are required per car. By the end of the year, Centravis plans new investments in this location. The goal that the company sets itself is to create one of the leading centers for the production of pipes for cars in Uzhhorod," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

In March, Centravis opened a new enterprise in Uzhhorod.

Centravis is one of the world's largest manufacturers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.