Russians Returning To Their Positions From Which They Fled After Undermining Of Kakhovka HEPP. They Are Met By

The Russian occupiers are entering their former positions in the Kherson Region, which they left during the flood after the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Nataliya Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The Russian military is beginning to return to the positions that opened up from to the high water and are intensifying the shelling. In particular, on the night of June 16, there were about 40 of them in our area of responsibility. For the night period, this is quite a high intensity," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the occupiers deploy mortars and heavy artillery on the positions and continue shelling the right bank. In response, they receive strikes from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The appearance of such units in the positions that were left by them does not go unnoticed by us. And over the past day, we have removed three large guns that struck with large calibers on the right bank," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Kherson Region, the Ukrainian military managed to pull out the Russians who were drowning due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP from the water. One of them was sitting on a tree, and four of them were struggling in the water with their last strength.

62% of its water volume has leaked out of the Kakhovka Reservoir.