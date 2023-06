As of the morning of June 10, 62% of the volume or 12.24 cubic km of water leaked from the Kakhovka reservoir. The water level in the reservoir is already 10.55 meters and continues to decline. The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelets announced this on Facebook.

In general, the estimated amount of environmental damage due to Russia's blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is already more than UAH 55 billion.

The situation in national parks is also critical. 30% of the nature reserve fund of the Kherson Region is threatened with extinction. Water from the Kakhovka reservoir put under water the Nyzhniodniprovskyi National Natural Park.

The shallowing of the water area in the Velykyi Luh and Kamianska Sich national parks continues - by 4.2 meters and by 6 meters, respectively.

The Oleshky sands occupied by the Russians are threatened by the rise of groundwater.

Due to the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, about 1,200 hectares of the territory of the Kinburn Peninsula have already been flooded.

Environmental inspectors, national park workers, water workers and foresters at the site of an environmental disaster continue to record evidence of crimes by Russian occupiers.