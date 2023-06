The Armed Forces of Ukraine have gained a foothold in the Vuhledar area.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted offensive operations in the directions of Novodanylivka - Robotyne and Levadne - Staromayorske, and were successful. In the area of the city of Vuhledar, Ukrainian military achieved success in some areas. During the assault operations, they are gaining a foothold at the achieved boundaries," the General Staff notes.

Also, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted offensive operations in the area east of the settlement of Stupochky of the Donetsk Region.

The Ukrainian military pushed the Russian occupiers out of their positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Bakhmut, Berdiansk and Mariupol directions. There is an advance of about 1 km in all directions of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We will remind you that earlier the Czech President said that Ukraine has not yet launched a real counteroffensive, but the first operations of the military in several directions are its "moderate beginning".

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting hard battles for Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Maryinka, Yahidne, and Vesele of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Donbas.