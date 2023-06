Ukraine and North Macedonia have agreed on 'visa-free trips for transport,' which provides for the cancellation of permits for bilateral and transit transportation for vehicles of the Euro-3 standard and above.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"To use the 'visa-free trips for transport,' carriers must have a certificate from the manufacturer or an authorized institution to confirm the environmental class of at least Euro-3. Ukraine and North Macedonia agreed to double the quota of permits for transportation to third countries for the current and next year. And also have agreed on the procedure for the validity of these permits. They can be used both in the forward and reverse direction," the message says.

It is noted that this type of permit is valid for vehicles of any environmental category.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of June 2022, Ukraine signed an agreement with the European Union on freight transportation by road, which is practically visa-free for transport.

In March 2023, Ukraine and the EU extended the 'visa-free trips for transport' until June 30, 2024.