At night, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two Iranian Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles in the Mykolaiv region.

This follows from a statement by the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Overnight into June 16, the AFU air defense destroyed two Iranian attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 on the southern axis in the Mykolayiv Region," it says.

Also, during the past day, the defenders of the sky destroyed the enemy strike UAV Lancet, Orlan-10, Orlan-30, Zala, and one UAV of an unspecified type.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU are advancing on the Bakhmut, Berdiansk, and Mariupol axes.

The losses of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 217,000 soldiers. Over the last day, the AFU destroyed another 680 invaders.

On June 12, Deputy Defense Ministry Hanna Maliar reported that during the last week (June 5-11), during the offensive operation in the Donetsk and Tavriiske operational areas, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements: Lobkove, Levadne, Novodarivka, Neskuchne, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Blahodatne.